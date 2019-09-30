|
Susan Morris "Sam" Almond, 72, of Norwood died Sunday evening, Sept. 29, 2019 after a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia in the loving care of her family and Hospice of Greensboro.
Her funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at Memorial Baptist Church. The Rev. Josh Phillips and the Rev. Nathan Fox will officiate and interment will follow in Norview Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday from at Edwards Funeral Home in Norwood.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Davis "Shorty" Almond Jr., and a brother, Buddy Morris.
She is survived by her daughters, Alyson Almond Boone (William) of Wake Forest and Amber Dow (David) of Greensboro; four grandchildren, Delaney Dow, Davis Dow, Katelyn Boone and Grant Boone; a sister, Sandy Hicks of Norwood; and a sister-in-law, Mary Ruth Bradley of Norwood; as well as nieces, nephews and cousins.
Sam was born May 6, 1947 in Durham County to the late Robert "Spot" Morris and Mary Lee Thompson Morris.
She was a longtime and faithful member of Memorial Baptist Church.
She was a graduate of South Stanly High School and received a Bachelor of Arts in Education from Baptist College of Charleston.
While teaching English full time at Albemarle High School, she earned a Master's Degree in English from UNC-Charlotte. She later earned a second Master's degree in School Counseling, also at UNC-Charlotte.
Sam had more than 30 years of service in the Stanly County School System.
Sam was also very active professionally and served as the president of the N.C. School Counseling Association as well as a board member. Sam was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, an international society of key women educators.
Always the teacher, she enjoyed teaching Sunday School, the Children's Sermon and Vacation Bible School at Memorial Baptist Church.
Sam was passionate about helping others and volunteered many hours through Hospice, The Women's Job Corp, Operation Christmas Child and Memorial Baptist Church.
Sam was an avid reader and many of the librarians in Norwood and Albemarle knew her by name and had a favorite author waiting for her.
Sam was also a huge Duke basketball fan and rarely missed watching the games. Sam was a wonderful nurturer of plants, people and faith.
If you have run into Sam in the last 18 years, you have surely heard her brag about her four beautiful grandchildren. She loved sharing books, Bible stories and kisses with them and attended many of their games, awards and events.
No matter the struggle or obstacle in Sam's life she always had a deep and abiding faith and was an example to all who knew her of a good and faithful servant.
Memorials may me made to: Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405; Hospice of Stanly and the Uwharries, 960 N. First St., Albemarle, NC 28001; Operation Christmas Child, c/o Samaritans Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28617; or Memorial Baptist Church, 873 Pee Dee Ave., Norwood NC 28128.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019