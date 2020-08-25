Sybil Mae Walker Buchanan, 85, of Albemarle, NC, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020 at the Tucker Hospice House.

Her graveside service was at 11 a.m. Thursday August 27, 2020 in Stanly Gardens of Memory with Rev. Adam Hatley officiating.

Mrs. Buchanan was born June 17, 1935 in Person County, NC and was the daughter of the late Walter McDowell Walker Sr. and Mary O'Briant Walker.

She retired from Harris Wood Products and was a member of West Albemarle Baptist Church for over 40 years.

Sybil was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel C. Buchanan Sr.

She is survived by a son Daniel C. "Danny" Buchanan Jr. and wife Christi of New London, NC; daughter, Susan Buchanan Harris and husband Jimmy of New London, NC; sister, Peggy Walker Reagan of Roxboro, NC; grandchildren, Brandon Buchanan, Danielle Buchanan Mauldin, Anne Marie Harris, Warren Harris and Owen Harris; great-grandchildren Miller Mauldin, Gus Mauldin, Tripp Buchanan and Zack Buchanan.

A brother preceded her in death, Walter McDowell Walker Jr.

Memorials may be made to Project Build on Faith, West Albemarle Baptist Church, 336 Church Street, Albemarle, NC 28001 or Tucker Hospice House, 5005 Hospice Ln, Kannapolis, NC 28081.

Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Albemarle is serving the Buchanan family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store