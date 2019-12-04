|
|
Sylvia Austin Whitley, 81, of Oakboro passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family Tuesday evening, Dec. 3, 2019 at her home.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at Mineral Springs Baptist Church. Dr. Kinney Wallace will officiate and interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at Edwards Funeral Home in Norwood.
Mrs. Whitley was born March 16, 1938 in Stanly County to the late Floyd James and Patry Tucker Austin.
She was a retiree of Stanly Knitting Mill where she served as personnel secretary for many years. She was a longtime member of Mineral Springs Baptist Church where she was active in church life including the choir and WMU.
She enjoyed spending time with her family and especially visiting the mountains. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Roy Lee Whitley of the home; two sons, Tim Whitley (Debbie) of Albemarle and Greg Whitley (Tessa) of Oakboro; two brothers, Sherrill Austin (Mary Jean) of Norwood and Ned Austin (Nancy) of Oakboro; one sister, Patsy Barbee of Oakboro; seven grandchildren, Chancey Powe (Micah), Chris Almond (Lindsey), Chase Morton (Shannon), Brittany Begert (Curt), Ben Whitley (Malorie), Brooke Thompson (Ted) and Cameron Whitley (Carli); and 10 great-grandchildren, Carson, Cassidy, Brennan, Max, Caroline, Kennedy, Jack, Owen, Cole and Piper.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Doris Kennedy.
Memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019