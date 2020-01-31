|
Sylvia Lee (Jolly) Trexler, 74, of Richfield, passed into the Lord's hands on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at Bethany Woods Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Albemarle after battling Frontotemporal Dementia for 14 years.
Sylvia was born May 9, 1945 in Rowan County to Murray T. and Wilda Beacham Jolly.
She attended Granite Quarry School, East Rowan High School and Stanly County Community College.
She was employed by Roses Discount Store, Delta Thread Mill and Kmart. An avid learner, she enjoyed motorcycles, horses, photography, music and travel.
She never knew a stranger, even during her disease, she had a ready smile to share.
In addition to her parents, Sylvia was preceded in death by her son, John Michael Trexler; loving husband, John I Trexler; and brother, Darrell Alan Jolly.
Sylvia is survived by her daughter, Zina (John) Risley; grandson, Douglas Paris Jr.; brother, Murray (Myra) Jolly; niece Rhonda (John) Olinger; two great nieces; brother-in-law, Martin (Nancy) Trexler; and niece, Felicia (John) Rossi.
Carolina Cremation of Salisbury is assisting the Trexler family. There will be no service.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials in honor of Sylvia Trexler to the Crossroads Connection Community Feeding Site, in care of Richfield United Methodist Church, PO Box 236, Richfield.
The family wishes to thank Bethany Woods and Hospice of Stanly County for their excellent care.
