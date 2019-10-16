Home

Hartsell Funeral Home - Albemarle
522 N 2nd St.
Albemarle, NC 28001
(704) 983-1188

Sylvia Morton Morgan


1944 - 2019
Sylvia Morton Morgan Obituary
Sylvia Morton Morgan, 75, of Albemarle, passed away Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 at Atrium Health Cabarrus in Concord.
Sylvia was born Jan. 16, 1944 in Stanly County to the late Coyte Allen Morton and the late Jacqueline Williams Morton. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Myra Lynette Jones.
A memorial service will be on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Anderson Grove Baptist Church at 2225 E. Main St. in Albemarle officiated by the Rev. Mickey Howard. The family will receive friends prior from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Survivors include husband, William "Joe" Morgan; daughters, Tamara Elrod and Linda Ledbetter; stepson, Charles Morgan; grandchildren, Ariana King, Divone Ledbetter, Anthony Huneycutt, James Huneycutt and Dalton Morgan; great-grandchildren, Aliyah, Ezra, Jason, Kaleb, Arya, Jayden, Emma and Payton; brother, Richard Morton; and sister, Diane Combis.
Memorials may be made to Levine Cancer Institute-Albemarle, 945 N. 5th St., Albemarle, NC 28001.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Morgan family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
