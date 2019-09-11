Home

Sylvia V. "Sue" (Trimber) Coleman


1938 - 2019
Sylvia V. "Sue" (Trimber) Coleman Obituary
Sylvia "Sue" V. Trimber Coleman, 81, of Stanfield passed away Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 in her home.
There will be a Celebration of Life at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, in the Stanly Funeral & Cremation Care Chapel, 501 N. Central Ave., Locust, with the Rev. Darryl Brown officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m.
Born Sept. 9, 1938 in Philadelphia, Pa., Sue was the daughter of the late Sylvia V. Trimber and late F. Russell Trimber.
She went to school at Plymouth Whitemarsh, Pa., and was a human resources director with National Liberty Life Insurance Company.
After retirement she served as a volunteer with Hospice and West Stanly Christian Ministries. Sue was a member of St. Martin Lutheran Church in Albemarle.
She is survived by her husband, Ken Coleman of Stanfield; sons, Kevin Coleman and Jeff (Connie) Coleman; daughters, Deborah (Eric) Snyder and Wendy (Andy) Kammer; sister, Nancy (Nelson) Kirk; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews, life-long friends and loved ones.
Sue is preceded in death by one son, Wayne Coleman, brother, Rusty (Jane) Trimber, and one sister, Lynda Horn.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Cabarrus County at 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081
Stanly Funeral & Cremation Care of Locust is serving the Coleman family.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019
