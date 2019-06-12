Home

Hartsell Funeral Home - Albemarle
522 N 2nd St.
Albemarle, NC 28001
(704) 983-1188
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:45 PM
Hartsell Funeral Home - Albemarle
522 N 2nd St.
Albemarle, NC 28001
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Hartsell Funeral Home - Albemarle
522 N 2nd St.
Albemarle, NC 28001
View Map

Taylor Sahara Liles


1999 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Taylor Sahara Liles Obituary
Taylor Sahara Liles, 19, of Albemarle, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Carolinas HeathCare Systems Main in Charlotte.
Ms. Liles was born Aug. 9, 1999 in Stanly County to Angela Burleson and the late Brian Matthew Liles.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle. The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. at Hartsell Funeral Home's Lefler Memorial Chapel officiated by the Rev. Thomas Andrufski and the Rev. Wayne Bennett. Burial will follow at the Norview Gardens at 949 Pee Dee Ave., Norwood.
Survivors include mother, Angela Burleson; brother, Noah Matthew Liles; and grandparents, Jeff (Jill) Burleson and Bill (Edith) Bowden.
Memorials may be made to The Esther House, PO Box 734, Albemarle, NC 28002 or to the .
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Liles family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press from June 12 to June 13, 2019
