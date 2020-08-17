Ted Eugene Burleson, 91, and Carolyn Hughes Burleson, age 90, of Albemarle, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at the Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis, NC.
Carolyn was the daughter of George and Alta Hughes of Albemarle.
She graduated from Pfeiffer College in 1961 and later earned her graduate degree from Appalachian State University.
Carolyn spent 40 years of her life teaching elementary students in the Stanly County Schools. Many area adults today will remember her as their caring teacher.
She enjoyed operating a flea market and stayed busy with embroidery and pottery projects.
Ted was the son of Klon Roy and Lena Lowder Burleson. He served in the Merchant Marines during WWII, was co-owner of Burleson Brothers Farms growing dairy and beef cattle along with crops and chickens. He was also co-owner of Burleson Square prior to its sale in recent years.
Ted will be remembered as a kind person who loved people and gave tender care to the animals he tended. He, like his brother J. Brice, was affectionately known as "candy man."
Ted and Carolyn are survived by a son, George H. Burleson (Darlene); granddaughter, Shyane Burleson; and grandson, Jamie Purser. Other survivors are sisters; Del B. Nunn and Hilda B. Snuggs; sisters-in-law, Betty R. Burleson and Carol W. Burleson; step-grandchildren; Shane Harkey (Manda) and Amy Hammonds; along with 6 step-grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding them in death, in addition to their parents, were daughter Ann B. Purser (Billy), granddaughter Nicole Blackburn, and siblings Ruby B. Greene, J. Brice and Johnny P. Burleson.
The family wishes to thank loyal members of Central United Methodist Church who visited often, friends from HandiMart who always sent messages and the staff at Stanly Manor and the Tucker Hospice House for their care. Memorials can be made to Central United Methodist Church in Albemarle.
Graveside rites will be held Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery, conducted by Chaplain Tom Mauldin.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Burleson family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.