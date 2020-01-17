Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hartsell Funeral Home - Albemarle
522 N 2nd St.
Albemarle, NC 28001
(704) 983-1188

Ted Huneycutt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ted Huneycutt Obituary
Ted Huneycutt, 73, of The Villages, Fla., passed away Jan. 17, 2020.
Ted is survived by his wife Miriam, daughter Kim and husband Garrett Poplin and grandchildren Austin and Bailey Poplin.
Ted was owner of Elite Textiles in Albemarle. He and Miriam retired to Florida where he was an avid golfer and enjoyed time with family and friends.
True to his nature, Ted donated his body to DonorCure that helps innovate science and medicine, thus creating a brighter future for all humanity.
Ted's family will receive friends at Hartsell Funeral Home from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ted's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -