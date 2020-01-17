|
Ted Huneycutt, 73, of The Villages, Fla., passed away Jan. 17, 2020.
Ted is survived by his wife Miriam, daughter Kim and husband Garrett Poplin and grandchildren Austin and Bailey Poplin.
Ted was owner of Elite Textiles in Albemarle. He and Miriam retired to Florida where he was an avid golfer and enjoyed time with family and friends.
True to his nature, Ted donated his body to DonorCure that helps innovate science and medicine, thus creating a brighter future for all humanity.
Ted's family will receive friends at Hartsell Funeral Home from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020