Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Mt. Zion United Methodist Church
Norwood, NC
Teresa (Hudson) Lee


1959 - 2019
Teresa (Hudson) Lee Obituary
Teresa Hudson Lee, age 60, of Norwood died Thursday Nov. 21, 2019 after suffering a short illness.
She was born Feb. 16, 1959.
She was preceded in death by her son, Nicholas Lee.
She is survived by her husband, Toby Lee; son, Toby Lee II; daughter and son-in-law, Ravyn and Scott Tarlton; granddaughter, Shannon Lee; and brothers, John and Lane Hudson.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 in the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in Norwood. The Rev. David Hatley will officiate.
Memorials may be made to the .
Published in Stanly News And Press from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
