Terry Edward Hartsell of Richfield, NC passed away at home on June 8, 2020 at the age of 71.
He was born to parents Hubert and Zelma Hartsell on October 15, 1948, and grew up in Kannapolis, NC.
Upon graduating from Winecoff High School, he served in the US Air Force from 1967-1971.
After completing his service, he began a career with BellSouth, eventually retiring in 2002.
He was a loving father to his sons Adam and Jason, and a devoted grandfather to his grandson Zachary.
He married Cheryl Caldwell in 1986, and was happily married for 31 years before her passing in 2017.
Terry was beloved by family and friends for his kindness, his brilliant smile and his big heart.
He had many passions in his life, including fishing, traveling, reading and music. He visited all 50 states by RV, plane or cruise ship.
Alongside his late wife Cheryl, he helped organize many bluegrass music benefits and fundraisers, providing help to elderly musicians and their families in need.
He loved his family, his friends and working with his hands. He was a skilled craftsman and was never one to shy away from rolling up his sleeves when others asked for help.
A visitation to celebrate Terry's life will be held from 1-3 p.m., Sunday, June 14, 2020 at the Hartsell Funeral Home at 460 Branchview Dr. NE, Concord, NC 28025 with a Memorial Service to follow. He will be interred at Gaston Memorial Park by the family in a private ceremony.
Terry was preceded in death by his wife Cheryl Hartsell, brother Bobby Hartsell, and Father and Mother.
He is survived by his son, Adam Trent Hartsell, wife, Michelle, and grandson, Zachary Adam Hartsell; and son, Jason Andrew Hartsell and wife, Jacki. Terry is also survived by mother-in-law, Margaret Caldwell; sister, Mildred Flinchum; nephew, Phillip Flinchum and wife, Marsha; niece, Tamara Flinchum.
The family wishes to express warm thanks to his dear friend and companion Carolyn Murphy for her love and support.
Flowers and condolences may be sent to Hartsell Funeral Home on Branchview Dr. in Concord.
Donations can be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network <http://pancan.org/donate> in memory of Terry Hartsell.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord is serving the Hartsell family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.
He was born to parents Hubert and Zelma Hartsell on October 15, 1948, and grew up in Kannapolis, NC.
Upon graduating from Winecoff High School, he served in the US Air Force from 1967-1971.
After completing his service, he began a career with BellSouth, eventually retiring in 2002.
He was a loving father to his sons Adam and Jason, and a devoted grandfather to his grandson Zachary.
He married Cheryl Caldwell in 1986, and was happily married for 31 years before her passing in 2017.
Terry was beloved by family and friends for his kindness, his brilliant smile and his big heart.
He had many passions in his life, including fishing, traveling, reading and music. He visited all 50 states by RV, plane or cruise ship.
Alongside his late wife Cheryl, he helped organize many bluegrass music benefits and fundraisers, providing help to elderly musicians and their families in need.
He loved his family, his friends and working with his hands. He was a skilled craftsman and was never one to shy away from rolling up his sleeves when others asked for help.
A visitation to celebrate Terry's life will be held from 1-3 p.m., Sunday, June 14, 2020 at the Hartsell Funeral Home at 460 Branchview Dr. NE, Concord, NC 28025 with a Memorial Service to follow. He will be interred at Gaston Memorial Park by the family in a private ceremony.
Terry was preceded in death by his wife Cheryl Hartsell, brother Bobby Hartsell, and Father and Mother.
He is survived by his son, Adam Trent Hartsell, wife, Michelle, and grandson, Zachary Adam Hartsell; and son, Jason Andrew Hartsell and wife, Jacki. Terry is also survived by mother-in-law, Margaret Caldwell; sister, Mildred Flinchum; nephew, Phillip Flinchum and wife, Marsha; niece, Tamara Flinchum.
The family wishes to express warm thanks to his dear friend and companion Carolyn Murphy for her love and support.
Flowers and condolences may be sent to Hartsell Funeral Home on Branchview Dr. in Concord.
Donations can be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network <http://pancan.org/donate> in memory of Terry Hartsell.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord is serving the Hartsell family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.