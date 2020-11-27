1/1
Terry Frank Burnette
1955 - 2020
Terry Frank Burnette, 65, of Midland, NC, passed away on Monday November 23, 2020 at Atrium Health Cabarrus.
His graveside service was held on Friday, November 27, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Love's Chapel UMC Cemetery with Rev. David Lowe officiating.
Terry was born March 16, 1955 in Mecklenburg County, NC, the son of the late Charlie Franklin Burnette and Pearly Thomas Burnette.
He retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad and was a member of Love's Chapel UMC.
Mr. Burnette is survived by his wife, Pansy A. Burnette of the home; and a son, Dusty L. Burnette and wife Charolyn of Mt. Pleasant, NC; two grandchildren, Charlie S. Burnette and Zoey A. Burnette; and a sister, Eva Thomas and husband Dwain of Locust, NC.
Memorials may be made to Love's Chapel UMC, 808 S. Loves Chapel Road, Stanfield, NC 28163.
Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Locust is serving the family.

Published in Stanly News And Press from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Stanly Funeral Home
1835 Badin Rd
Albemarle, NC 28001
(704) 982-8134
