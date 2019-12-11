|
Terry Lee Blalock, 72, of Norwood, passed away Wednesday morning, Dec. 11, 2019, at home, surrounded by his loving family.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday Dec. 13, 2019 at Cottonville Baptist Church. The Rev. Alex Willoughby will officiate and interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Edwards Funeral Home.
Terry was born in Stanly County to the late Rembert and Lucy Goodman Blalock.
He was a lifelong farmer and very active in the community. He was a member of Cottonville Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and sang in the choir. He was a member of the Aquadale Fire Department for 50 years, on the Board of Directors at N.C. Farm Bureau, a member of the Stanly County Water and Sewer Authority and a member of the Stanly County Soil and Water Conservation Board.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Becky Porter Blalock of the home; sons, Mark Blalock and Eric Blalock and wife, Shanna; grandchildren, Joseph, Taylor and husband, Tyler, Conner and wife, Jaime, Hunter, Emily, Jaxon and Mary; great-grandchildren, Josie, Sawyer and Carter; and aunt, Faye Gathings of Wadesboro.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the angel sent from Community Hospice, Allison Whitley, for all of her love and care.
The family requests memorials may be made to Community Hospice, 1024 Albemarle Road #904, Troy, NC 27371 or Cottonville Baptist Church, 8032 Cottonville Road, Norwood, NC 28128.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019