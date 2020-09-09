Terry Wayne Almond, 71, of Richfield passed away on September 8, 2020 at Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis, NC. A private memorial service will be held by his family due to Covid-19 restrictions. A public celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Terry was born in Stanly County to the late Pearson Ellis Almond and Betty Hatley Almond.

He retired from the United States Postal Service as a Mail Carrier. He was passionate about his kids and grandkids and he enjoyed spending time with them whenever possible.

Mr. Almond was a member at Mt. Zion Lutheran Church in Richfield. Terry was a die-hard Green Bay Packers fan and he also enjoyed fishing, especially at the Outer Banks. He loved Portsmouth Island fishing and called it his "little slice of heaven."

In his off time, Terry spent many hours working on his farm. He served on the Richfield Town Council Board for over 30 years and he was the park commissioner for Richfield.

Mr. Almond is survived by his wife of 51 years, June Cranford Almond; son Kevin Almond (Stacy) of Richfield; daughter Tara Barajas (Ivan) of Matthews; grandchildren Zachery Almond, Seth Almond, and Gaby Barajas; sisters Marilyn Tucker and Paula Almond, both of Millingport; and brother Mark Almond of Concord.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Mt. Zion Lutheran Church at PO Box 86, Richfield, NC 28137.

Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Albemarle is serving the Almond Family.

