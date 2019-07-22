Terry Wayne Early, 66, of Richfield passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019 in CMC Main in Charlotte.

His funeral service will be 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in the Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care Chapel with Pastor Ron Loflin officiating. Burial will follow in Stanly Gardens of Memory. The family will receive friends on Wednesday at Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Albemarle from 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. prior to the funeral service.

Born April 26, 1953 in Stanly County, he was the son of the late Julian Price "Pete" Early and Margaret Ovelia Earnhardt Early.

He was a member of the Church of the Nazarene in Norwood and was a retired prison guard at the Albemarle Correctional facility. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and he loved his cats.

Mr. Early was preceded in death by his wife on July 19, 2019.

He is survived by his sisters, Myra Early Walker of Albemarle and Karen Early Huneycutt (Randy) of Albemarle.

Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Albemarle is serving the Early family. Published in Stanly News And Press from July 22 to July 23, 2019