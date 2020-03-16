|
Tex William Hatley, 78, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Thursday, March 12 at Atrium Health Cabarrus.
Funeral services was held at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 15 at Gordon Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant, officiated by Rev. Jeff Smith.
Burial will follow at Herrin's Grove Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. The Hatley family will receive friends from 2-3:30 p.m. prior to the service.
Mr. Hatley was born April 10, 1941 in Stanly County, son of the late Albert T. Hatley and Maggie Hooks Hatley.
He was a member of First Baptist Church, Mt. Pleasant.
During his life he enjoyed being on the road while trucking, and while at home he enjoyed horse riding, fishing and keeping a garden and chickens.
He was a truck driver for many years. He also owned and operated a flag car service, with his wife of 55 years Delores Lee Thompson Hatley.
She along with his parents preceded him in death.
He is survived by a son, Joe Hatley (Sandy); daughter, Lisa Roe (Jeff); a brother, Stoney Ray Hatley; half-brother, Albert William Hatley; grandchildren, Brandy Torrence (Tripp), Ronnie Morton (Samantha), Cody Hatley and fiancé Brittnay Rushton, Josh Hatley, Josh and Lauren Roe; great-grandchildren Zane Roe and Raylan Torrence.
Memorials may be directed to the First Baptist Church, Children's Ministry, 8535 Lee St., Mt. Pleasant, NC 28124.
Published in Stanly News And Press on Mar. 16, 2020