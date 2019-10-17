|
Thea Jo-Dawn Baker passed away on Oct. 3, 2019 after a full 39 years of life.
Born in Kentucky on Jan. 7, 1980, she brought laughter and light to many people during her time on earth.
She was, and will continue to be, loved and missed by many.
Thea's grandest love was that she held for her only child, Ocean Halle Boles, who continues to carry her mother's light and love with her each day.
Ocean is the gift Thea not only gave her family, but also gave the world. Simply put, Ocean is Thea's greatest accomplishment. She will now be her Guardian Angel in heaven forever offering eternal love to her daughter.
Thea was preceded in death by her husband, Caleb O'Heath Boles; her father, Ronnie Cecil Baker; and her maternal and paternal grandparents.
We know she was greeted into heaven by the loving arms of her family and those who have gone before her, and what a welcome it would be.
Thea is survived by her daughter, Ocean Halle Boles; her mother, Sandhi Adkins Rushing (Jim); and her sister, Blythe Cochran (Jimmy and JD).
A private service was held Oct. 10, 2019, at Cottonville Baptist Church to honor and remember the life of Thea Jo-Dawn Baker.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like to request that you honor your God, your life, your family and your friendships, by living a life that is full of love and kindness.
We request you honor Thea's memory by extending your kindness to others, free of judgment and without recognition or expectation of return, so that she may be remembered by the many who will miss her daily.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019