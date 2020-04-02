Home

Stanly Funeral Home
1835 Badin Rd
Albemarle, NC 28001
(704) 982-8134
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020
Faith Freewill Baptist Church

Thelma Eudy Plowman


1935 - 2020
Thelma Eudy Plowman Obituary
Thelma Eudy Plowman, 84, of New London passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020 in her home.
A private family graveside service will be held on Saturday at Faith Freewill Baptist Church with Rev. Phillip Martin officiating.
Born Aug. 19, 1935 in Stanly County, NC, she was the daughter of the late Daniel B. Eudy and Hilda Earnhardt Eudy.
She was a member of Faith Freewill Baptist Church and was a homemaker.
She loved to crochet and sew and enjoyed gardening in her younger years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Oliver Grant Plowman.
Survivors include sons Rick Plowman and wife Sally of Albemarle and Danny Plowman of New London, daughter Wendy Brewton and husband Kenneth of Albemarle, brother Raymond Eudy and wife Maxine of Albemarle, four grandchildren Beth Tucker, Laura Lowder, Grant Brewton and Rebecca Brewton, and four great-grandchildren, Carson Lowder, Reece Tucker, Maddox Lowder and Sammie Jo Lowder.
Memorials may be made to , 2101 Rexford Road #165W, Charlotte, NC 28211.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020
