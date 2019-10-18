|
Thelma Jane Burris, 83, of Oakboro, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville.
Ms. Burris was born Feb. 27, 1936 to the late Dewell Elijah and Anna Hathcock Murray. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her son, Randy Joe Burris.
The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at Red Cross Baptist Church in Oakboro. The funeral service will follow at 4 p.m., officiated by the Rev. Jesse Herring and the Rev. Garry Baker. Burial will conclude at the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery at 17236 Frog Pond Road, Oakboro.
Thelma is survived by her husband, Billy Joe Burris of Oakboro; son, Rick Burris and Jane of Statesville; grandson, Robert Cowan Burris; and granddaughter, Rebecca Jane Burris.
Memorials may be made to Red Cross Baptist Church, 112 W. Red Cross Road, Oakboro, NC 28129.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Burris family.
