Theodore G. Earnhardt, ("Pig"), age 97, passed into the waiting arms of his savior on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
He was the husband of the late Dorothy J. Morris Earnhardt.
"Pig" was born in Montgomery County on April 22, 1922 to the late Julious and Sarah Bernice Earnhardt. He was preceded in death by two brothers and five sisters.
Although a native of Albemarle, he was residing in the home of his son, Tim, in Hartfield, Va. at the time of his passing
He was a World War II veteran, enlisting Dec. 12, 1942 in Charlotte as a private in the U.S. Air Force (Aircorp).
He served in the 3rd and 5th Branch Air Force. He was awarded medals and honors, receiving the American Theater Campaign Medal, Asiatic Pacific Theater Medal with five Bronze Stars, the Philippine Liberation Ribbon with two Bronze Stars, the Good Conduct Medal and the Victory Medal. He was discharged Dec. 15, 1944, at Fort Bragg with a rank of Corporal.
He went to work in 1952 for Newport News Shipbuilding and Dry Dock Company in Newport News, Va. as a shipfitter and retired as a supervisor in 1980 after 28 years.
He and his wife returned to Albemarle where he enjoyed gardening, fishing, woodworking, playing cards and watching the area baseball teams.
He was an active member of First Street United Methodist Church, where he served in different capacities and sang in the choir.
He is survived by two sons, Brady and wife, Linda, of York County, Virginia and Timothy and wife, Becky, from Hartfield, Va.; one daughter, Saundra Ray and husband, C.A., of Erwin, Tenn.; 10 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; special nieces, Shirley Smith and Marsha Swanner; and many other special friends and family.
The family will receive friends between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31, at Stanly Funeral Home, Albemarle, with a graveside service following at Stanly Gardens Cemetery at 12:15 p.m.
Memorials may be sent to First Street United Methodist Church, 509 N. 1st St., Albemarle, NC. 28001 or the .
Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care is serving the family and an online condolence may be sent by visiting www.stanlyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019