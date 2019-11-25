|
Thomas (Tommy) Crook, 86, of Badin, passed away Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Woodhaven of Albemarle. He was born Dec. 20, 1932 to the late E.D. Crook and Myrtie C. Crook.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Hubert Crook.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, Nov. 26, at 1 p.m. in Fairview Memorial Park, 1425 E. Main St., Albemarle.
Survivors include his sister, Myrtie "Aleene" Hicks of Badin; niece, Brenda (Wallace) Humphries; nephew, Joey (Cheryl) Hicks. He is also survived by several great-nephews and nieces.
Memorials may be made to Badin Fire Department, Badin Baptist Church or to Hospice of Stanly County and the Uwharrie.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Crook family.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019