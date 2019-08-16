|
|
Thomas Jeffrey Burgess, 63, of Albemarle passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019.
He was born June 2, 1956 to Esther Burgess, of Albemarle and the late Willie R Burgess.
Tom was a strong Christian, attending Lakeview Baptist Church and a devoted family man. He was known for his love for fishing, pride in his 'Bama boys and making friends around the world on his amateur radio.
Tom was the tracker boat service manager at Bass Pro Shops. He had worked there for 17 years and considered his co-workers family.
He is survived by two sons, Thomas Ashley Burgess and Bridger Dane Burgess; three grandchildren, Landon Burgess, Madelyn Burgess and Maddox Burgess; mother Esther Burgess; and siblings Donnie Burgess, Danny Burgess, David Burgess, Trisha Price and Sherry Burgess.
Memorial services were held Friday, July 5 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Oakboro, with the service officiated by the Rev. Tab Whitley.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2019