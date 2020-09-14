CHARLOTTE - Toby Carolyn McIntyre, 81, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully September 11, 2020 after a long battle with Parkinson disease and dementia.

Ms. McIntyre was a native of Stanly County. She graduated from Norwood High School and held an Associate of Arts from Central Piedmont Community College.

She was a business owner and entrepreneur. She started Thumbelina daycare in the 1970s and in the 1990s reinvented herself with Aunt Carol's Sitting Service.

She helped many people throughout her years in business providing service to children and the elderly.

She was a ferociously independent woman, with a big heart and generous spirit. She loved to sing; she sang in her church choir as well as volunteered to run her church's daycare nursery for several years.

Ms. McIntyre was predeceased by her parents, Emma and H.K. McIntyre. She is survived by her children, Robert Howard Thomas II, Sean Christopher Thomas and Elizabeth Echeverria Field; as well as her grandchildren, Shana Thomas, Josie Thomas, Christopher Tonet, Zackary Correll and William Field; and her sister, Patsy Bailey of Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Her memorial service will be held at the McEwen Funeral Home in Pineville, NC once the Covid-19 Pandemic subsides.

The family requests that memorial donations be made to the Alzheimer's Research Foundation in her name, in lieu of sending flowers or gifts.

