Toby Ragsdale Efird, 82, of Albemarle, NC, passed away on Wednesday July 29, 2020 at Forrest Oakes Healthcare Center.

Her funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 2, 2020 in the Stanly Funeral Home Chapel in Albemarle with Rev. Joe Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Stanly Gardens of Memory.

Mrs. Efird was born July 10, 1938 in Stanly County to the late James "Duck" Franklin Ragsdale and Faye Ballard Ragsdale.

Toby loved God and her family dearly.

She was a graduate of Albemarle High School and a lifelong member of Congregational Christian Church where she enjoyed teaching Sunday School.

Toby was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Odell Efird.

Survivors include four sons, Lewis Odell Efird, Jr. of Albemarle, NC, Perry Dean Efird (Bonnie Jean) of Albemarle, NC, David Efird of Norwood, NC and Derrick Efird and wife Carla of Charlotte, NC; grandchildren Kristi L. Efird, Courtney Efird Araujo (Angel), Haley Efird; sister Janie Ragsdale Torrence (Chuck) of North Myrtle Beach, SC.

She was also preceded in death by brothers Terry Ragsdale and John Criston Ragsdale.

Memorials may be given to Congregational Christian Church, 1119 Carolina Ave., Albemarle, NC 28001.

Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Albemarle is serving the Efird family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store