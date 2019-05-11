Services Stanly Funeral Home 1835 Badin Rd Albemarle , NC 28001 (704) 982-8134 Tommy Allen Morton

1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Tommy Allen Morton, 79, of Albemarle passed away May 10, 2019 in CHS Stanly.

His funeral will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Annunciation Catholic Church with Father Peter Fitzgibbons officiating.

Burial will follow in Stanly Gardens of Memory. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Albemarle.

Born Nov. 9, 1939 in Albemarle, he was the son of the late Ernest Dolphus Morton and Lillie Bee Dennis Morton.

He was a member of Annunciation Catholic Church and he served as an usher there for 55 years.

He owned and operated two businesses simultaneously, a restaurant, Family Cafeteria, and a body shop, Auto Repair City.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army from 1959-1961.

Mr. Morton is survived by his wife, Beatrice Erving Morton of the home; son, Randall Morton (Bonnie) of Albemarle; daughters, Pamela Mayhew (Keith) of Stallings and Angie Pressley (Rodney) of Monroe; brother, Lentz Morton of Kershaw; and sister, Helen Carpenter Williams of Albemarle; nine grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.

A son, Joseph Anthony Morton, brothers, Clinton, Tyler and Howard, and sister, Jacqueline, preceded him in death.

Because of his love of flowers, the family will appreciate the donation of your favorite flowering plants.

Memorials may also be made to the Lottie Moon Offering at Anderson Grove Baptist Church and Misfits Group at Annunciation Catholic Church.

Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Albemarle is entrusted with arrangements. Published in Stanly News And Press from May 11 to May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries