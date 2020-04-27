Home

Toni (Bowling) Phillips


1953 - 2020
Toni (Bowling) Phillips Obituary
Toni Bowling Phillips, 67, passed away peacefully at home on April 19, 2020.
She was born on March 17, 1953 to Bob and Nancy Papin in Black River, New York.
She moved to North Carolina in 1972.
She loved cooking, crafts, camping and just being around family and friends.
Toni retired from Morrow Mountain State Park after 40 years of service.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Patricia Bowling.
She is survived by her parents; her loving husband of 43 years, Bennett Phillips Jr.; three children, Dana Youngblood, Jim (Cynthia) Huneycutt and Andy (Sandy) Phillips; four grandchildren, Austin Youngblood, Brandon and Brian Phillips and Gage Baughman; two brothers, Jim (Sandy)?Papin and Jim (Dana)?Papin; and her loving pets, Abby and Girlfriend.
A special thanks to Stanly Home Healthcare, Hospice of Stanly and the Uwharries and Southern Piedmont Cremation for serving the Phillips family.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020
