Tony Dale Diggs, 64, of Albemarle, passed away Monday, August 5, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Brandon Bowers will officiate and interment will follow at Stanly Gardens of Memory. The family will receive friends on from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019 at Edwards Funeral Home.
Tony was born on April 4, 1955 in Stanly County to the late Henry "Dan" Hinson Diggs and Rachel Thompson Diggs, who survives.
He was a body shop supervisor for 40 years at Crook Motor Company in Albemarle.
Tony will be remembered for his sense of humor and his kind and compassionate heart. He always went above and beyond to help those in need and always made sure his family and friends were taken care of.
In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by his daughter, Tonya Diggs Brooks.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Vicki Burleson Diggs of the home; son, Eric Diggs of New London; sister, Lori Poplin and husband David of Norwood; brother, Danny Diggs and wife Vickie of Norwood; three grandchildren, Jace Diggs, Tanner Brooks and fiancé Keely Purser and Bryson Brooks; one great-granddaughter, Paislee Brooks; son-in-law, Bryon Brooks; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to be made to a care fund set up for Tony's wife Vicki to help with her care. You can make payments at a Uwharrie Bank branch or mail payments to: Uwharrie Bank ATTN: JULIE GOODMAN, PO Box 338, Albemarle, NC 28002. Please make checks payable to Vicki Diggs and state "Memorial fund" on the memo line.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019