Tony Harrison Culpepper, of Murrells Inlet, S.C., formerly of Locust, went to his eternal reward on April 15, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones.
Tony was born on March 19, 1943 to William Harrison and Grace Smith Culpepper.
By the age of 7, Tony was working on cars at his father's Gulf Service Station.
From then on, cars and the military were his life passions. He became an excellent mechanic and people came from miles around for him to repair their vehicles.
After a stint in the U.S. Army, he opened up Culpepper's Garage in Locust. He served in the U.S. Army for 24 years and served in Vietnam and Desert Storm, retiring with the rank of Master Sergeant.
Tony and his wife owned and operated Locust Food Shop and Stanfield Mini Mart for several years.
Tony moved to Murrells Inlet to retire permanently in 2008 and was employed part-time with Brook Green Gardens and Caladonia Golf Club.
Tony is survived by his wife, Barbara Culpepper; and two stepdaughters, Melanie Nash (Steve) of Norwood and Micheala Williamson (Brandy) of Morven; two step-grandchildren, Mason Waldt and Logan Waldt, whom he loved dearly.
Tony's wish was to be cremated and due to the Covid-19 ruling, there will be no funeral service at this time. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Cards and condolences may be sent to 120 Burr Circle Murrells Inlet, SC 29576.
Please send gifts, in lieu of flowers, to the Gary Sinise Foundation, PO Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA. 91365 in Honor of MSGT. Tony Culpepper.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 Hwy 378, Conway, SC, is serving the family.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020