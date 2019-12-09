|
Tonya Reynolds Garner, age 63 passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 at her residence.
A graveside service was Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Haywood Family Cemetery, Chip Road, Mt. Gilead, officiated by Tony Sedberry.
Tonya was born Sept. 24, 1956 in Montgomery County, the daughter of Jerry Don Reynolds and Pauline Agnes Sheffield Reynolds, both who precede her in death.
Having received a 2-year degree in nursing, she was employed in Home Healthcare as an LPN.
She loved bluegrass music and attending bluegrass festivals. She loved to fish and take care of her cats, Jayla and Amber Rose.
She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Randy Allison Garner of the home.
The family received friends Friday, Dec. 6, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Bumgarner Family Funeral Service.
Memorials may be directed to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Dr., Ste 900, Arlington, VA 22202.
Online condolences may be made at www.bumgarnerfunerals.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press on Dec. 9, 2019