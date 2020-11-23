1/1
Traci (Lambert) Baucom
Traci Lambert Baucom, 49, of Oakboro won her courageous battle on Saturday, November 21, 2020 in her home, surrounded by her family.
A celebration of her life was held on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Memorial Baptist Church in Norwood with Pastor Josh Phillips officiating.
Born October 26, 1971 in Stanly County, she was the daughter of Michael Lambert of Albemarle and Carolyn Hudson Lambert of Norwood. She was a Rehab Manager with Lake Park Nursing and Rehabilitation in Indian Trail and was a Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant.
She attended Memorial Baptist Church in Norwood.
She loved, shopping, traveling and the beach. She enjoyed spending time with her family, friends, and her dog, Charlie.
In addition to her parents Michael Lambert (Pam) and Carolyn Lambert (Gary), Traci is survived by her husband Christopher Baucom, daughter Lilly A. Baucom, and son Chase Baucom, all of the home, stepsister McKenzie Huneycutt of Albemarle, sisters-in-love Stephanie Baucom of Stanfield and Becky Baucom of Monroe, and 11 nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Stanly and the Uwharrie, 960 N. First St., Albemarle, NC 28001.

Published in Stanly News And Press from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stanly Funeral Home
1835 Badin Rd
Albemarle, NC 28001
(704) 982-8134
