Troy Eugene Alexander, 94, of Albemarle, NC died on August 8, 2019 after a long healthy life.
Born on March 6, 1925, in Kannapolis, N.C., he was the son of the late Clarence Eugene and Ethel Eugenia Poteat Alexander.
His memorial service will be 11 a.m. Friday, August 16, 2019 at the First Lutheran Church with Rev. Ruth Ann Sipe officiating. The family will host a reception immediately following the service in the church fellowship hall.
Troy was a member of First Lutheran Church, Albemarle, N.C. since 1954 when he and his family transferred their membership from Kimball Memorial Lutheran Church in Kannapolis, NC. Mr. Alexander was baptized in the Lutheran church on November 22, 1925. Mr. Alexander worked for Cannon Mills company upon graduating from J.W. Cannon High School in 1942 at the age of 17. He served in the United States Marine Corps. Troy attended Bowling Green Business University, Bowling Green, Kentucky during the 1946-47 year and completed his college education in 1950 at Catawba College, Salisbury, with a BS degree in accounting. He was awarded a Certified Public Accountant certificate in February, 1951. He was employed by Cannon Mills in June 1942 and retired in May 1985. Upon his retirement from Cannon Mills, Mr. Alexander practiced as a public accountant, located in Albemarle, until he retired in 2010. Mr. Alexander served as Mayor Pro Tem of the city of Albemarle for 28 years (1987-2015). He also served on the boards of Stanly County Family YMCA (formerly Wiscassett Memorial YMCA) from 1956 to present. He loved working with numbers and his accounting practice and shared that talent when serving on the boards of many local non-profit organizations.
In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his "love of life," his wife of 62 years, Ruby Virginia Kerr Alexander; brothers Leonard Edward Alexander and Bobby Lee Alexander; and sisters Helen Marie Alexander Blackwelder and Coleen Davis Alexander Furches.
Surivors include two daughters, Vickie G. Alexander and Marsha Lynn Smith and spouse Jason B. Smith of Albemarle; two grandchildren Kelley Adair Ebersole of Lyon Mountain, NY and Kane A. Smith of Charlotte, N.C.; four great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to: First Lutheran Church Endowment Fund or pastor's discretionary fund, 230 South Second Street, Albemarle, North Carolina 28001 or to Hospice of Stanly and the Uwharrie, 960 N. First St., Albemarle, NC 28001.
