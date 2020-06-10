Trudy Elaine Myers-Peeler, age 66, of Charlotte, NC died Monday afternoon, June 8, 2020 at Carolinas Medical Center after several days in Intensive care, and several months of declining health.
Trudy was born Dec 17, 1953 in Albemarle, NC to Ralph W. Myers (deceased) and Nancy B. Myers.
She was married for 43 years to husband, Gregory M. Peeler, and had three sons: Rev. Joshua Michael Peeler, and wife, Anna Grace Cary and 5-week-old Judah Benjamin Peeler of New Roads, La.; Joseph Christian Peeler (deceased) and G. Michael Peeler Jr. of Charlotte.
Trudy is also survived by her loving family, sister, Carol Offi, husband, Bruce; brother, Winn Myers, wife Jan; and nephews Shon Barrier (Pam) of High Point; Ryan Barrier (Kristina) of Charlotte; and Seth Myers of Richfield.
She was preceded in death by a nephew, Jason Myers.
Trudy also greatly enjoyed her grandnieces, Kayla, Kassidy, Karley, Madison, Hayley and Mackenzie, along with grandnephews, Will and Zack.
Trudy has also enjoyed and cared for her loving sister-in-law, Wanda Riley of Salisbury, NC.
Trudy graduated in 1972 from North Stanly High School and was a 1974 graduate of Wingate College with a degree in Data Processing.
She held several data processing positions in Charlotte, but became involved with the State PTA council and spent many years attending state meetings in Raleigh and Washington, D.C.
In 2001, after a traffic accident, she joined the Charlotte Chapter of the Charlotte Brain Injury Association and attended many meetings, camps and activities, championing the rights of disabled students and brain injury victims.
Her passion for this group continued until her illness.
Service: A graveside service will be held this Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Luke's Church, 1775 St Luke's Church Road, Salisbury, NC with Rev. Jon Schell and Rev. Joshua Peeler conducting the funeral.
Family and Friends are welcome.
Memorials can be made in lieu of flowers to St. Luke's Church.
Lyerly Funeral Home will be serving the Peeler family.
Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.
