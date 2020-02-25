|
Velma Barnes Huneycutt of Oakboro, died Feb. 24, 2020.
She was the widow of the late Bill L. Huneycutt.
Born in Davidson County on Aug. 9, 1934, she was the oldest of five children to Richard. M. Barnes and wife Veigh Grubb Barnes of Churchland.
She was a retired registered nurse of over 40 years, and member of Big Lick Baptist Church in Oakboro. She also served with the ladies auxiliary of the Albemarle DAV.
She was preceded in death by her parents, along with brothers Richard Barnes of Apex, and Billy Dean Barnes of Lexington.
Survivors include her sister, Mrs. Tommy Spach of Winston-Salem; brother, Henderson Barnes of Churchland; daughter, Susan D. Ward of Little Rock, Ark.; son, James W. (Jimmy) Ward Jr. and wife Christie of Mooresboro; stepsons, Dennis Huneycutt of Locust and Rick Huneycutt of Oakboro; five grandchildren; and one step-grandson.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at Hartsell Funeral Home, 522 N. Second St., Albemarle. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. in Hartsell Funeral Home's Lefler Memorial Chapel and will be officiated by Rev. Jeff Springer. Burial will be at Oakboro Cemetery, 1397 N. Main St., Oakboro.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to Hospice of Stanly and the Uwharries, 960 N. First St., Albemarle, NC 28002.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Huneycutt family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020