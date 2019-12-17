|
Velt Lynn (Bud) Barbee, 87, of Locust passed away on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 at his home.
Bud was born Sept. 22, 1932 in Stanly County to the late Henry Barbee and Mary Honeycutt Barbee. He served in the U.S. Navy on the USS Dixie during the Korean Conflict.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Lorene Almond; and brothers, Herman and Carmen Barbee.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Louise Smith Barbee; sons, Doug (Karris) Barbee, Alan (Lori) Barbee and daughter, Kendra (Gary) Barbee Tucker; brother, Kenneth (Red) Barbee; sisters, Doris Imlay and Donna Barbee; grandchildren Morgan Tucker, Maegan Tucker, Hannah (Brent) Rushing, Bradley Barbee, Dustin (Trivia) Barbee; and great-grandson, Kylin Velt Barbee.
Bud was a longtime member of Stanly County Beekeepers. He enjoyed growing a large garden to share with family, friends and neighbors.
The family will receive from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 at Hartsell Funeral Home of Midland. A second visitation will be from 2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at the church.
A funeral service will be on Thursday at 3 p.m. at Bethel Baptist Church in Locust officiated by the Rev. Brian Bolding. Burial will follow at the Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery at 617 Bethel Church Road, Locust.
Memorials may be made to Bethel Baptist Church, P. O. Box 628, Locust, NC 28097.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Midland is serving the Barbee family.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019