|
|
Vera Medlin Smith, 90, of Albemarle passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 at Bethany Woods in care of Hospice.
Vera was born on Feb. 17, 1929, in Albemarle, North Carolina to the late Walter Curtis Medlin and Odella Blye Baucom Medlin.
Vera, along with her late husband of 64 years Howard King Smith, were the owners/operators of Smith's Supermarket in Locust. Vera later retired in 1994 from E.J. Snyder Co.
Vera will always be remembered for her sweet and loving soul and her delicious home cooked meals.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Howard King Smith, as well as, her five brothers, Hobart Medlin, Lowell Medlin, A.C. Medlin, Vernon Medlin and Edgar Medlin.
She is survived by her son, Walter Stephen Smith (Steve); a grandson, Ashley (Neil) Smith and wife Emily; a granddaughter, Tara Smith Taylor; a great- granddaughter, Kennedy Grace Smith; a sister, Maxine Parsons (Clifford); her nephews, Bill and Jeff Burris, who Vera referred to as her second sons; and her lifelong friends, Hoyle and Betty Ledbetter and family.
The family received friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at Hartsell Funeral Home in Albemarle. The funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 in the chapel at Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle, officiated by Pastors Larry Austin, Ritchie Broadway and Branan Hooven. The graveside burial followed at Stanly Gardens of Memory.
Memorials may be made to Community Home Care and Hospice at 1024 Albemarle Road #904, Troy, NC 27371 and/or Liberty Hill Primitive Baptist Church, c/o Randy Medlin, 456 Island Cove Road, Norwood, NC 28128.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Smith family. Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020