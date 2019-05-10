Vernon Ray Kepley, 85, husband, father, U.S. Airman and friend to all, got his golden wings on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Wayne UNC Healthcare surrounded by his family.

Vernon was born in Salisbury on Sept. 11, 1933 to the late John Henry Kepley and Virginia Trexler Kepler.

He joined the United States Air Force in 1952. After a 20-year stint with the Air Force, Vernon retired in Goldsboro.

Vernon worked at AP Parts for 20 more years.

During all those years he developed a love for golf, yardwork, barbecuing and following his son's sports teams.

Vernon was a member of Adamsville Baptist Church.

He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend and will be missed by all.

A service to celebrate Vernon's life will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019 in Seymour Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Pat Kilby officiating. Military honors will follow the service.

Vernon is survived by his wife of 67 years, Millie Chandler Kepley; sons, David Kepley and wife Lillianne of Wilmington and Danny Kepley of Goldsboro; and grandson, Michael Kepley.

Although flowers are welcome, memorials may be made to Adamsville Baptist Church, 1302 Berkeley Blvd., Goldsboro, NC 27534.

Published in Stanly News And Press from May 10 to May 11, 2019