Walter Thomas Tarlton Jr., age 66, of Troy passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at his home.
Mr. Tarlton was born January 24, 1954, the son of the late Walter T. Tarlton, Sr. and Anne Tarlton.
Tom was a wonderful Christian father and husband. He spent the majority of his life serving in many professional capacities in Montgomery County.
His passion for Duke basketball was second to none. Tom also had passions for music, NASCAR and all his grandchildren's events and interests.
He was loved and will be missed by all. "The Lamb has overcome."
He is survived by his wife: Donna Blue Tarlton; two sons: Tom Tarlton III (Sharon) and Chris Tarlton (Melissa); grandchildren: Addison Tarlton, Kennedy Tarlton and Ashley Ross (Cody); great-grandchildren, Dalyn, Brett and Connor; sisters: Judy McLendon and Crystal Blake Tarlton; nieces and nephews: Robert Tarlton Jr., Michael Broadway, Chad Warner, Deidra Hill (Clay), Samantha Malinda (Ben), Misty Blue, Brandon Blue, Trevor Blue, Peyton Blue, Spencer Blue; great nieces and nephews: Austin Heath, Trenton Warner, Victoria Warner, Chloe Heath, Annabelle Heath, Landon Blue, Lincoln Hawkins, and Pierce Hawkins; brothers-in-law: Terry Blue (Ellen), Charles "Pete" Blue (Regina) and Jerry Blue.
He was preceded in death by one sister: Debbie Binns.
The public viewing was at Pugh Troy Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Troy, on Friday, August 14, from 2-5 p.m. The funeral service will be private.
Memorials may be made to Shriner's Children's Hospital
, 950 West Faris Rd., Greenville, SC 29605.
