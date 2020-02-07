|
|
Wanda Dean West Hayes, age 77, of Norwood, died on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 at 9:09 p.m. at Stanly Manor of Albemarle.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Wanda was born Sept. 23, 1942 in Stanly County. She was the daughter of the late Charles Wilson West and Annie Efird West.
She was a high school graduate and retired from Dean's Ready Mixed, as a bookkeeper, and a member of Aquadale Baptist Church. During her long and fruitful life she was committed to her community through such organizations as the Junior Women's Club, Eastern Star, the Brownies and 4-H, the last two of these being very important as her children were growing up.
Wanda was married to Jesse Lee Hayes for 55 years.
She is survived by a son, Jarrod Landon Hayes of Melbourne, Australia; a daughter, Audra Hayes Tombuelt of Spartanburg, S.C.; a brother, Dusty West of Albemarle; and two grandchildren, Aiden Tombuelt and Ella Tombuelt.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Debra Teresa Caudle.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that memorials be sent to Aquadale Baptist Church, 32871 Church St., Aquadale, whose members' visits and prayers were of great comfort during her final weeks.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020