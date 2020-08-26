Mrs. Wanda Gayle Coley, 72, of Valdese, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020 at Hickory Falls Health & Rehab, following a brief illness.
Wanda was born on April 3, 1948 in Stanly County, to the late John Coley and Neasie Burris Coley.
She was a member of Antioch Baptist Church, and was a retired receptionist.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death one sister, Donna Presley.
Survivors include her three sons, Johnny Burris and wife Rebecca of Lenoir, Randy Burris of Granite Falls, and Rodney Burris of Connelly Springs. Also surviving is a brother, Toby Coley of Albemarle; one sister, Brenda Lowery of Mt. Gilead; seven grandchildren, T.J. Burris, Jaime Fleming, Jeremy Burris, Ricky Clark, Jennifer Burris, Amanda Burris and Chris Burris; and one great-grandchild, Macie Fleming.
A graveside service was held on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery, with Rev. Danny Ward officiating.
An online guestbook and obituary is available at www.heritagefuneralservices.com.
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory of Valdese is serving the Coley family.