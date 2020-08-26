1/1
Wanda Gayle Coley
1948 - 2020
Mrs. Wanda Gayle Coley, 72, of Valdese, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020 at Hickory Falls Health & Rehab, following a brief illness.
Wanda was born on April 3, 1948 in Stanly County, to the late John Coley and Neasie Burris Coley.
She was a member of Antioch Baptist Church, and was a retired receptionist.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death one sister, Donna Presley.
Survivors include her three sons, Johnny Burris and wife Rebecca of Lenoir, Randy Burris of Granite Falls, and Rodney Burris of Connelly Springs. Also surviving is a brother, Toby Coley of Albemarle; one sister, Brenda Lowery of Mt. Gilead; seven grandchildren, T.J. Burris, Jaime Fleming, Jeremy Burris, Ricky Clark, Jennifer Burris, Amanda Burris and Chris Burris; and one great-grandchild, Macie Fleming.
A graveside service was held on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery, with Rev. Danny Ward officiating.
An online guestbook and obituary is available at www.heritagefuneralservices.com.
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory of Valdese is serving the Coley family.

Published in Stanly News And Press from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Service
11:00 AM
Antioch Baptist Church
August 26, 2020
Prayers for comfort & strong hope for this family.
Flynn Richardson
Acquaintance
August 25, 2020
Aunt Wanda,
You are the sweetest , kindest lady! we will miss you so much!
Ken @ Rebecca Pressley
Ken and Rebecca Pressley
Family
