1/
Wayne Daniel Drye
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wayne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wayne Daniel Drye, 73, of 44591 Old Whitney Road, New London, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, after a period of declining health.
There will be no services; however, friends and family may visit the home of his daughter, Kristina, located at the address above.
He was born on October 6, 1946 in Cabarrus County and retired in 2007, where he stayed by the lake in Eutawville, SC.
Preceding him in death was his mother, Verla Crisco Drye; his father, Lonnie D. Drye; and his sister, Gail Childress.
Survivors include his wife, Phyllis Cline Drye; daughters, Kristina Eudy (Darren); Stacye File (Randy); brother, Dale Drye (Brenda "Petey"); sisters, Betty Smith (Hershel) and Charlotte Greer; grandchildren, Courtney Bidwell (Jordan) and Dylan Eudy, whom he dearly adored.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Stanly & The Uwharrie, 960 North First Street, Albemarle, NC 28001.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved