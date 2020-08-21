Wayne Daniel Drye, 73, of 44591 Old Whitney Road, New London, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, after a period of declining health.

There will be no services; however, friends and family may visit the home of his daughter, Kristina, located at the address above.

He was born on October 6, 1946 in Cabarrus County and retired in 2007, where he stayed by the lake in Eutawville, SC.

Preceding him in death was his mother, Verla Crisco Drye; his father, Lonnie D. Drye; and his sister, Gail Childress.

Survivors include his wife, Phyllis Cline Drye; daughters, Kristina Eudy (Darren); Stacye File (Randy); brother, Dale Drye (Brenda "Petey"); sisters, Betty Smith (Hershel) and Charlotte Greer; grandchildren, Courtney Bidwell (Jordan) and Dylan Eudy, whom he dearly adored.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Stanly & The Uwharrie, 960 North First Street, Albemarle, NC 28001.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store