Wayne Drye, age 78, of Atlanta, Ga., passed away peacefully May 5, 2020 from complications of COVID-19.

Wayne Monroe Drye was born Aug. 12, 1941 to the late Raymond Monroe Drye and Agatha Louise Hatley Drye of Oakboro. He was the grandson of the late Duke Davis Drye and Mary Ellen Shue Drye of Cabarrus County and CA Hatley and Eva Ann Almond Hatley of Oakboro.

A graduate of Oakboro High School and Wingate University, Wayne served in the U.S. Army Reserves and began his insurance career with Combined Insurance Company of America.

In 1992, Wayne founded his own company, World Insurance Association, Inc. For 28 years, Wayne served as the President and CEO of WIA and grew the organization to serve clients in all 50 states and abroad.

Wayne is survived by his wife, Mary McCollum Drye; sons, John Drye (Rhonda), Richard Drye (Tracy); and beloved grandchildren Sydney, Austin, William and Madison Drye. He is also survived by his sister, Barbara Drye Whitley (Christopher) of Albemarle; nieces, Jennifer Richter (Kevin), Catherine Hampton (Benjamin) and Abby Lovins (Shawn).



