|
|
Wayne Lee Aldridge, 85, of Norwood passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Wednesday morning, Nov. 20, 2019 at his home.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at Cedar Grove United Methodist Church. The Rev. Mary Hatley and the Rev. David Lowe will officiate and interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday at Edwards Funeral Home in Norwood.
Mr. Aldridge was born May 14, 1934 in Stanly County to the late Jerry Vance and Maudie Scarboro Aldridge.
He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and a member of Cedar Grove United Methodist Church and a retiree of Stanly Fixtures.
He is survived by his wife, Janet Smith Aldridge of the home; three daughters, Susan Aldridge Barbee (David) of Oakboro, Debbie Aldridge Kimrey (Tony) and Linda Aldridge Lisk (Travis), all of Norwood; a brother, Buddy Aldridge (Bonnie) of Norwood; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Jack, Robert, Reece and Joe Aldridge, and sister, Ottie Dunn.
Memorials may be made to Community Home Care and Hospice, 1024 Albemarle Road, Suite 908, Troy, NC 27231.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019