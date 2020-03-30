|
|
William Anthony "Tony" Duke 75 of Norwood died Friday Afternoon, March 27, 2020 at Bethany Woods.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, March 30, 2020 at Norwood Cemetery. Rev. David Hatley will officiate. Mr. Duke will lie in state from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday at Edwards Funeral Home in Norwood where friends may pay their respects privately.
Tony was born Dec. 1, 1944 in Stanly County to the late William Paul and Ruth Whitley Duke.
He was a graduate of South Stanly High School and a United States Air Force Veteran of Vietnam. He was retired owner and operator of Dukes Used Cars.
He is survived by two daughters, Paula Duke Blalock (Alex) of Norwood and Shelley Duke Yow of Stanfield; three sons, Bill Duke (Lisa) of Stanfield, Ryan Duke (Chrissy) of Raleigh and John Duke of Camden, S.C.; one brother, Larry Duke (Nancy) of New London; a sister-in-law, Sheila Kendrick of Albemarle; a brother-in-law, Clyde Burleson Jr. of Morehead City; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Marlene Spivey and Glenda Burleson, and one brother, Lowell Duke.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Stanly and the Uwharries, 906 N. First St., Albemarle, NC 28001.
Due to an order issued by NC Governor Roy Cooper to limit crowd size, the service may only be attended by family, funeral home staff and guest personally invited by the family.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020