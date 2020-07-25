William Clay Ingram, of Albemarle, passed away July 21, 2020. He was 97 years young on July 13.

Clay was the son of William C. Ingram and Ida P. Russell.

He is preceded in death by first wife, Molly Honeycutt, his second wife, Daisy H. Ingram, and his third wife, Pauline B. Ingram.

He is also preceded in death by two of his daughters, Helen Laton and Mary Frances Bell; three brothers; and one grandchild.

He is survived by one daughter, Brenda Boone, eight grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, 20 great-great-grandchildren and one great-great-great-grandchild.

Due to COVID, no service is scheduled at this time. A celebration of his life will be at a later date.

Those who were lucky enough to know Clay, knew that he never met a stranger and that he loved telling stories.

He will be greatly missed by many!

