William David Melton (Bill), age 61, of Albemarle passed away unexpectedly November 2, 2020 at his residence.

A celebration of life service is scheduled for Sunday, November 22 at 2 p.m. at 118 Bethany Road, Albemarle, NC.

Tim Simmons will officiate the service.

All are welcome to attend and celebrate William's life.







