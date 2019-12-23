Home

Hartsell Funeral Home - Albemarle
522 N 2nd St.
Albemarle, NC 28001
(704) 983-1188

William Gene Summey


1956 - 2019
William Gene Summey Obituary
William Gene Summey, 63, of Albemarle, passed away Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at Atrium Health Cabarrus in Concord.
Rev. Summey was born Feb. 26, 1956, to the late Roy Gene Summey and the late Jewell Mae Summey.
A memorial service will be held at New London United Methodist Church at 1 p.m. Dec. 23, 2019. A visitation with the family will be held after the service at the church.
He was a minister with the UMC for over 20 years and served two churches in Stanly County. Billy was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He received some of his education at Duke University and was an avid Duke fan. He loved the mountains of N.C., a place he wanted to be. His heart never left Rutherford County.
Survivors include wife, Sally Summey of Albemarle; daughter, Virginia Summey; granddaughter, Hannah Abee; and son-in-law, Graham Abee, of Greensboro; son, Roy Gene Summey, of Salisbury; and daughter, Sarah Katherine Summey of the home.
Memorials may be made to New London UMC.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Summey family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019
