William Henry "Nink" Harrison, 75, of New London, NC passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Atrium Health Cabarrus in Concord.
Nink was born April 10, 1945 in Albemarle, NC to the late James Wesley Harrison and the late Beatrice "Sue" Thompson Harrison.
He was also preceded in death by a brother, Robert Harrison.
Survivors include his wife, Sandra Long Harrison; daughter, Anita Harrison Waller and husband Eugene; daughter, Crystal Harrison Morrison; step-daughter, Nicole Misenheimer; granddaughters, Regina Poplin and husband Dustin, Sheena Stein Petrozelle and husband Johnny, Keisha Bundy and husband Christian, Jessica Wise; grandson, Jonathan Wise and wife Allison; five great-grandchildren; brothers, Jim Harrison, Kenneth Harrison and Jeff Harrison; sisters, Vicky Shank, Ellen Hatley and Diane Chance; as well as many other loving family members and friends.
Nink proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam Era.
He was an accomplished musician and singer, and often inspired young people through his music.
Nink was a charter member of Sweet Home Baptist Church, and most recently a member of South Stanly Baptist Church.
Nink will be dearly missed by all those who knew him and loved him.
A private memorial service to celebrate Nink's life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to support the local veterans may be made to the DAV
NC - Chapter 12, P.O. Box 112, Albemarle, NC 28002.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Harrison family.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.hartsellfh.com.