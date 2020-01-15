|
William "Willie" Crowell Hudson, loving husband and music maker, passed away at the age of 60 on Jan. 10, 2020 in Huntersville.
William was born on Oct. 29, 1959 in Albemarle to Harold and Barbara Hudson of Albemarle.
He graduated from Albemarle High School in 1978 and completed his degree in music at Wingate University in 1982.
William's passion for music began at an early age as he grew up in a family that played and sang together in church.
He was a talented musician and teacher who affirmed that "music gives a soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination, and life to everything."
"Willie" shared his love of music with his students for over 40 years and played in local bands with some incredible musicians he considered true friends.
Being an avid Beatles fan, it was a sure bet that a Beatles song would be a part of his lesson plan or played with the band in the next set.
William will be remembered for his love of playing drums at church, his kind and compassionate spirit, his musical ability and love of music. He will continue to touch those who knew and loved him as we bid him "take those broken wings and learn to fly, you were only waiting for this moment to arise."
William is survived by his biggest fan, partner in adventure and loving wife, Lisa of Huntersville; mother, Barbara Crowell Hudson; and brother, Johnny Hudson of Albemarle.
William was preceded in death by his father, Harold William Hudson of Albemarle.
William has a long list of friends, church family, fellow musicians that he cherished; they are too numerous to be named individually, however, equally loved.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 at Community in Christ Lutheran Church in Cornelius. The family will receive friends for a visitation from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. prior to the service.
A reception will follow the service at the church.
Burial will take place following all services at 2:30 p.m. at Fairview Memorial Park in Albemarle.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020