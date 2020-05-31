William Joseph Morgan, 81, of Albemarle, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Atrium Health Stanly in Albemarle.
Joe was born September 15, 1938 in Stanly County to the late Nathan M. Morgan and Birte Holhiser Morgan.
He was also preceded in death by his wife, Sylvia Morgan; and siblings, Daniel Dink Morgan, Margaret Anderson and Pauline Whitten.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle.
He is survived by his son, W. Charles (Dianne) Morgan; grandson, Dalton Morgan; and stepdaughters, Linda (Joe) Ledbetter, Tamara Elrod; and four stepgrandchildren.
When he was younger, Joe loved to play basketball and was All-County first team for all four years at Richfield High School. Joe retired from ALCOA, where he worked in the pot room. He loved hunting and fishing.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Melissa Morgan and the staff at Atrium Health Stanly.
Memorials may be made to the National Kidney Foundation.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Morgan family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.