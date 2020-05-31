William Joseph Morgan
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Joseph Morgan, 81, of Albemarle, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Atrium Health Stanly in Albemarle.
Joe was born September 15, 1938 in Stanly County to the late Nathan M. Morgan and Birte Holhiser Morgan.
He was also preceded in death by his wife, Sylvia Morgan; and siblings, Daniel Dink Morgan, Margaret Anderson and Pauline Whitten.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle.
He is survived by his son, W. Charles (Dianne) Morgan; grandson, Dalton Morgan; and stepdaughters, Linda (Joe) Ledbetter, Tamara Elrod; and four stepgrandchildren.
When he was younger, Joe loved to play basketball and was All-County first team for all four years at Richfield High School. Joe retired from ALCOA, where he worked in the pot room. He loved hunting and fishing.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Melissa Morgan and the staff at Atrium Health Stanly.
Memorials may be made to the National Kidney Foundation.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Morgan family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stanly News And Press from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hartsell Funeral Home - Albemarle
522 N 2nd St.
Albemarle, NC 28001
(704) 983-1188
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved