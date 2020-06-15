William "Bill" Raymond Yeskie, age 74, formerly of Oolitic, Ind., died suddenly at his home with his wife and son by his side.

Mr. Yeskie was born in Bedford, Ind., graduated high school in Oolitic and college at Indiana University.

He was commissioned into the Army after graduation and served in Vietnam as a decorated soldier. He completed a 20-year career and retired as a major.

After his military career, Mr. Yeskie taught chemistry at Albemarle High School and served as Athletic Trainer.

He also taught at Gray Stone Day School in N.C. He was very proud of his students and followed their accomplishments. After his second retirement, he was devoted to his golf game and was a Corvette enthusiast.

Mr. Yeskie was preceded in death by his father, Harold Yeskie; mother, June Yeskie; and brother, Patrick Yeskie.

He is survived by his wife, Rosalie Yeskie; sons, William and Andrew Yeskie; and brother, Troy Yeskie.

The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020 at Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in the chapel officiated by Rev. Brandon King.

Burial will follow at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va.

Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Yeskie family.



